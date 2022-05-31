‘BTS Radio’ Breaks Record for Biggest Show of 2022 on Apple Music

BTS performs onstage at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas.

BTS launched their new Apple Music weekly limited series on Saturday (May 28), and within days, the show is already breaking records.

Apple Music revealed on Tuesday (May 31) via Twitter that the superstar group “broke the record for biggest show of the year with their debut episode of #BTSRadio on Apple Music 1.”

The three-episode limited BTS Radio: Past & Present series will air weekly, leading up to the release of the band’s new anthology album Proof, which arrives on June 10. The episodes will be available on-demand to Apple Music subscribers, and will feature the Grammy award-nominated band as they take listeners on their quest to stardom while sharing stories and songs that helped shaped them.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The first episode gave listeners an inside look into songs including “Intro: The Most Beautiful Moment in Life,” “Epilogue: Young Forever,” “I Need U,” “No More Dream” and “We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2.”

“Just like the title of the song, I think it demonstrates the ambitious spirit we had when we debuted. I just wanted to listen to it again,” J-Hope said of “We Are Bulletproof, Pt. 2,” with Jungkook adding, “I chose this song because it really represents our group’s identity and I think we really threw everything we had into this song.”