What’s Your Favorite Song on BTS’ ‘Proof’? Vote!

After much anticipation, BTS unveiled their anthology album Proof on Friday (June 10).

Released through BigHit Music, Proof serves as a celebratory look back on BTS’ last near-decade as a band. Tracks from the three-disc set were personally selected and curated by members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope as a gift to the ARMY. The album also features the brand-new single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

Was it a throwback hit on Proof that had you grooving all night long? Or was it one of the three brand new singles, or perhaps a track’s demo version? Let us know your favorite by voting below.