BTS Reveals the Lead Single From Upcoming ‘Proof’ Anthology Album: Here’s When It Arrives

Get ready, BTS ARMY! Shortly after revealing additional details about their forthcoming anthology album, Proof, the K-pop group shared the title, single art and corresponding video release date of the project’s lead single on Friday (May 6).

The group shared the news via Twitter, along with a detailed schedule of events of what’s to come with the Proof album rollout. The official tracklist for Proof will be released between May 9 and May 11 and a teaser of the lead single, which is titled “Yet to Come,” will arrive on June 8. The official video for the lead single will arrive on June 10.

“Yet to Come” will be one of three new songs included on Proof, which is being released as a celebration of the band’s upcoming ninth anniversary and to give their ARMY a chance to own all of their songs in one collection.

Per BTS’ management group Big Hit Music, “The BTS anthology album that embodies the history of BTS will be released as they begin a new chapter as an artist that has been active for nine years to look back on their endeavors,” a statement read. “The anthology album Proof that consists of three CDs includes many different tracks — including three all-new tracks — that reflect the thoughts and ideas of the members on the past present and future of BTS.”

Proof is set to be released on June 10, but pre-orders for the album became available via BTS’ Weverse shop function on May 4. See BTS’ Proof schedule and single announcement below.