Fans Choose BTS’ ‘Proof’ Anthology Album as This Week’s Favorite New Music

BTS‘ highly anticipated anthology album, Proof, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (June 10) on Billboard, choosing the superstar K-pop group’s latest release as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Proof brought in nearly 88% of the vote, beating out new music by Halsey (“So Good”), Demi Lovato (“Skin of My Teeth”), Carrie Underwood (Denim & Rhinestones), Lizzo (“Grrrls”), and others.

Released through BigHit Music, Proof serves as a celebratory look back on BTS’ last near-decade as a band. Tracks from the three-disc set were personally selected and curated by members RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope as a gift to the ARMY. The album also features the brand-new single “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment).”

The accompanying music video for “Yet to Come” was released on June 10 alongside the anthology album, in which the septet promises to their devoted fanbase that “the best moment is yet to come” with a heartfelt, celebratory chorus.

Placing second on the past week’s tally with almost 4% of the vote was Halsey’s swoony new single “So Good,” which was released last week after drama with the singer’s record label, Capitol Music Group. Halsey confirmed the song is based on their love story with partner Alev Aydin, who both directed and co-star in the music video.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.