Which BTS Member Is an Introvert or Extrovert? Watch Them Take a Myers-Briggs Test

BTS are putting their personalities to the test.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook sat down for a special video, published Friday (May 6), in which they sat down with pen and paper to figure out what their Myers-Briggs personality types are.

The Myers-Briggs personality test is an introspective questionnaire that is designed to measure psychological responses to get an idea of how said person perceives the world, reacts around others and makes decisions. With seven members in the group, the test determined which of the 16 total personality types the K-pop stars fell into and if there was any overlap between the guys.

Explore Explore BTS See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Despite being international superstars, most of the BTS members tested as “I” types, which stands for introverted personalities. V tested as INFP, J-Hope as INFJ, Suga as ISTP and Jungkook and Jin both tested as INTP. On the extroverted side, Jimin tested as ESTP, while RM got ENFP — also known as the “campaigner” personality type, which focuses on friendship and interconnectedness — a fitting choice for the leader of the group.

The fun video comes on the heels of the group announcing their upcoming single “Yet to Come,” which will be one of three new songs included on Proof, their anthology album. The album is being released as a celebration of the band’s upcoming ninth anniversary and to give their ARMY a chance to own all of their songs in one collection.

Watch BTS take the Myers-Briggs type indicator test below, and take the test for yourself here.