BTS’ ARMY Goes Wild on Opening Night of Band’s Permission to Dance Run in Las Vegas: ‘Still Speechless’

BTS performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas.

BTS sent its devoted ARMY into a frenzy during the mind-blowing opening night of the K-pop group’s Permission to Dance concert run in Las Vegas.

The superstar band launched its first of four shows at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Friday (April 8), driving thousands of fans wild with an evening full of blockbuster hits, heartfelt speeches, new hairstyles and unforgettable dance moves.

“Still speechless,” one fan tweeted alongside photos of Jungkook lifting his shirt for adoring fans.

Another concert-goer inside the venue shared a mesmerizing video of thousands of attendees holding purple lights blinking in unison. “The energy is always amazing,” the fan captioned the clip on Twitter.

Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly was also on hand to capture a firsthand glimpse of Jimin’s new hairstyle. “Omg Jimin’s haircut…the moves!!! I can’t take this!!!” Kelly wrote alongside a sizzling clip of BTS performing “Fire.”

Elsewhere on social media, another fan shared an amazing video of J-Hope effortlessly catching a bouquet of flowers thrown his way. “Hobi caught my flowers my life is complete OMG,” the overjoyed fan tweeted.

BTS’ Las Vegas takeover — which continues Saturday and picks up again April 15-16 — follows the group’s early April appearance at the the 2022 Grammy Awards, where they were nominated for best pop duo/group performance. Though BTS lost the award for the second year in a row, the boys impressed millions of viewers with a James Bond-themed performance of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song “Butter.”

Check out more fan reactions to BTS’ Las Vegas concert below.

