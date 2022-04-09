BTS’ ARMY Goes Wild on Opening Night of Band’s Permission to Dance Run in Las Vegas: ‘Still Speechless’

BTS sent its devoted ARMY into a frenzy during the mind-blowing opening night of the K-pop group’s Permission to Dance concert run in Las Vegas.
The superstar band launched its first of four shows at Sin City’s Allegiant Stadium on Friday (April 8), driving thousands of fans wild with an evening full of blockbuster hits, heartfelt speeches, new hairstyles and unforgettable dance moves.
“Still speechless,” one fan tweeted alongside photos of Jungkook lifting his shirt for adoring fans.
Another concert-goer inside the venue shared a mesmerizing video of thousands of attendees holding purple lights blinking in unison. “The energy is always amazing,” the fan captioned the clip on Twitter.
Billboard News‘ Tetris Kelly was also on hand to capture a firsthand glimpse of Jimin’s new hairstyle. “Omg Jimin’s haircut…the moves!!! I can’t take this!!!” Kelly wrote alongside a sizzling clip of BTS performing “Fire.”
Elsewhere on social media, another fan shared an amazing video of J-Hope effortlessly catching a bouquet of flowers thrown his way. “Hobi caught my flowers my life is complete OMG,” the overjoyed fan tweeted.
BTS’ Las Vegas takeover — which continues Saturday and picks up again April 15-16 — follows the group’s early April appearance at the the 2022 Grammy Awards, where they were nominated for best pop duo/group performance. Though BTS lost the award for the second year in a row, the boys impressed millions of viewers with a James Bond-themed performance of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song “Butter.”
Check out more fan reactions to BTS’ Las Vegas concert below.
Jungkook getting almost knocked out by flowers had to be my highlight 😂.. boxing pays off#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #bts @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/uHJ9XKiHt2
— ˚* ❀ :¨·.·¨: Mimi; :¨·.·¨: ˚* ❀ (@MilaaAmor) April 9, 2022
https://twitter.com/i/events/1506680083431317504
Name a better part of this show! I’ll wait! @BTS_twt #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/zlMjreCR5W
— TETRIS (@itstetrisbish) April 9, 2022
THE ENERGY IS ALWAYS AMAZING 💜 #bts #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #BTS_PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/vmCPzkCqqJ
— Sandy Letourneau (@i_purple_you_92) April 9, 2022
What a night #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY1 #BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS pic.twitter.com/AoSzFYXlXy
— VegasGirlOnFire (@VegasGirlOnFire) April 9, 2022
HOBI CAUGHT MY FLOWERS MY LIFE IS COMPLETE OMG #bts #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #btsarmy #jhope #hobi #junghoseok @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/Cxq4xbkS1Y
— London🦋 (@Londonfunion) April 9, 2022
BOYFRIEND MATERIAL JEON JUNGKOOK 💜 #bts #PTD_ON_STAGE_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/TlYQfAup2j
— bucinnya jungkookie (@bucinkooks) April 9, 2022
I love these moments 🥰💜#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #BTS #PTD_THE_CITY_LV#taekookforever #vkook
bellank18 pic.twitter.com/kSCuWQln4K
— Deh Larson 🇧🇷 (@dnzthv_) April 9, 2022
bts #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #BTSCONCERT #TheWaitIsOver_BTSinVegas #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS #Las Vegas #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas pic.twitter.com/NSy0deysQK
— vrdzc_ (@verduzco_abril) April 9, 2022
#BTS #PTD_ON_STAGE_LAS_VEGAS still speechless pic.twitter.com/qI0ukcKNHa
— bucinnya jungkookie (@bucinkooks) April 9, 2022
What an amazing night watching @bts_bighit #BTS #BTSCONCERT #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #btslasvegas pic.twitter.com/L0xc52KSrl
— Allison Morgan Dumas (@vampallison) April 9, 2022
Finally!! Watch @itstetrisbish freak out about Jimin during ON 😭💜 #BTS #BTSCONCERT pic.twitter.com/jrI5kwZcwH
— Brooke Morrison (@OnAirBrooke) April 9, 2022
#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV Day 1 ending comment — #SUGA
“Vegas feels like it's free from the pandemic. I'm sure you all know when we performed in Korea a while ago, but since we performed without cheers, it was full of energy and energy. I was […]
— Daily Min Suga (@daiIyminsuga) April 9, 2022
Don't be mad..
Sending my hugs to you, Jinnie🤗💜#jin #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV pic.twitter.com/NXY8Of1igc
— 🎊🧨🎵🎤JINNY SEOK (@JINNYSEOK1) April 9, 2022
what goes on at a bts concert#PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY1 pic.twitter.com/m9LUoBU9DT
— mandi •ᴗ• (@somethingepic) April 9, 2022
What a moment !!! I cant believe how close they were #BTS #BTS_THE_CITY_LasVegas #BTSCONCERT #btslasvegas pic.twitter.com/G7wCxuW4ks
— Allison Morgan Dumas (@vampallison) April 9, 2022