BTS to Launch ‘Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance’ Exhibition in Las Vegas

(L-R) Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Suga, and V of BTS perform onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov. 21, 2021 in Los Angeles.

Missed out on a chance to see BTS on their Permission to Dance concert dates? Here’s your chance, ARMY: The K-pop group’s entertainment company, Hybe Corporation, announced Friday (April 1) that Las Vegas is getting an entire exhibition dedicated to the septet and its recently wrapped Permission to Dance concert experience.

The company shared the news via Twitter, writing, “#BTS BEHIND THE STAGE: PERMISSION TO DANCE is coming! Enjoy a unique photography exhibition unveiling behind the scenes of an entire concert experience.”

Per the exhibition’s official synopsis, “Behind the Stage: Permission to Dance is an intimate photography exhibition that takes you behind-the-scenes of an entire concert experience. See the band up-close and personal as they give you a glimpse into their process, feel the energy of being in the crowd and share exclusive moments as they prepare, perform and play.”

In addition to the exhibit, a free pop-up shop on the AREA15 grounds in Vegas will double as an “immersive journey” for the group’s history, music and iconic moments throughout their career. Exclusive merchandise will be available at the pop-up, where fans can dance inside the Permission to Dance cube and view curated installations and immersive sets.

The pop-up shop and exhibition will take place starting Tuesday through April 17, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the last entry slot at 9:30 p.m. Fans will need to sign up for entry slots via the pop-up’s official website. The experience is free of charge, though entry for the experience is not guaranteed.

