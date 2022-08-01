BTS May Still Be Able to Perform While Serving in Military

BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in South Korea’s military, according to the country’s defense minister Lee Jong-sup.

The news is crucial now more than ever, as all South Korean men between the ages of 18-28 are required to serve in the nation’s military for at least 18 months. In 2018, the nation passed a revision of the Military Service Act (which some referred to as the “BTS Law”) that allowed K-pop stars to postpone their military service until they turn 30.

BTS member Jin, however, turns 30 in December, causing fans to worry about the future of the group. Lee Jong-sup recently said during a parliamentary session that by allowing BTS to continue performing even while serving, the military could serve national interests without affecting the shrinking pool of personnel due to low birth rates.

“Even if they join the military, there would be a way to give them a chance to practice and perform together if there are scheduled concerts abroad,” he said, according to a report by Reuters. “As many people highly value [artists serving] in the military, that may help boost their popularity even more.”

While South Korea allows for some elite athletes and classical musicians to avoid the mandatory military service, there is currently no similar exemption for pop artists. The 2018 Military Service Act revision allowed K-pop entertainers to apply for a deferment if they’ve received government medals for elevating South Korea’s ​cultural influence around the world. All seven members of BTS qualified after being awarded the country’s Hwagwan orders of cultural merit from the government in 2018 during the Korean Popular Culture & Arts Awards.

The South Korean parliament is also now debating a bill that would shorten military service for K-pop stars to three weeks from about two years.