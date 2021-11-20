BTS and Lizzo Had a Blast Together at Harry Styles’ L.A. Concert: See the Photos

BTS and Lizzo bonded over their love of Harry Styles during the English singer’s recent tour stop near Los Angeles.

On Friday night (Nov. 19), members of the K-pop group and the “Juice” singer were spotted having a blast together in the crowd during Styles’ concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

“Me & my besties… swipe for #VMINZZO content,” Lizzo captioned snapshots on Instagram of herself posing alongside BTS’ J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

The hashtag is a reference to “VMIN,” the nickname for BTS’ V and Jimin heard in Lizzo’s recent freestyle centered on their friendship. “I love you, you love me, just like Jimin loves some V/ Gooey like that butter B/ Gooey like that butter B/ Say I like you, you like me/ BFFs like VMIN, G,” she rapped in the video.

Lizzo also wore a black tube top with the nickname emblazoned in glittery golden letters at her BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge performance, during which she covered BTS’ “Butter.” “I love the song, love how positive their music and how funky it is, so I was super excited to sing this,” the artist said during the BBC Radio 1 segment, adding that she’s always “singing it around the house anyway.”

At Styles concert, the BTS members also tweeted a video of themselves passionately singing along to “Falling” while surrounding concert-goers hold up the flashlights on their mobile phones. In October, Jungkook surprised the BTS Army by uploading a cover of “Falling” on the act’s official YouTube page.

“Falling” was released as the third single from Styles’ sophomore album, Fine Line. The ballad charted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 62. The album was an overall success for the One Direction member, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart upon its release.

See Lizzo’s IG posts from Styles’ L.A. concert and watch BTS members sing along to “Falling” below.