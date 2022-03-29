BTS’ Jungkook Latest Member to Test Positive For COVID-19

BTS‘ Jungkook is the latest member of the K-pop supergroup to test positive for COVID-19. The group’s management company announced the news on Tuesday (March 29), informing ARMY in a statement that the positive reading came after the group arrived in Las Vegas for their upcoming shows.

“We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with Covid-19,” read the statement from BigHit Music about the band’s youngest member, who is 24-years-old. “Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).”

The statement revealed that during a “pro-active” self-quarantine, the results of two tests came back positive and he was confirmed with COVID-19 on Monday (March 28). He is reportedly now under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of authorities in the U.S. and is showing no symptoms “other than a mild sore throat.”

Big Hit added that Jungkook’s participation in the band’s upcoming U.S. performances will be “determined by local regulations on COVID-19,” and that they are actively in “discussions with awards organizer[s],” an apparent reference to the group’s upcoming performance slot at the April 3 Grammy Awards. “We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States,” added the agency.

Last week, BigHit Music revealed that fellow member J-Hope was resting after visiting a hospital with a sore throat and testing positive for the novel coronavirus. At the time, they reported, J-Hope was fully-vaxxed and had “no symptoms other than a sore throat,” while undergoing treatment at home while under quarantine.

At this point, all 7 members have tested positive for COVID, with Jungkook and J-Hope following on the heels of diagnoses of RM, Suga, Jimin, V and Jin in the past few months.

BTS is slated to headline the nearly 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 8, 9, 15 and 16; an in-person live broadcast event “LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS” will be held at nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena for all four days. The concert will also be streamed online on the last day of the tour on April 16.