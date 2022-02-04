BTS’ Jungkook Pulls Off Flawless Choreography to Teyana Taylor’s ‘Bare Wit Me’: Watch

Jungkook is well-known for his killer dance moves. But when BTS‘ youngest member posted an Instagram video on Friday (Feb. 4) in which he busts some seriously impressive moves to Teyana Taylor‘s 2020 track “Bare Wit Me,” the BTS ARMY was super impressed.

In the nearly 40-second clip, the K-pop superstar is dressed in a black pants and jacket ensemble, along with a white mask that matches his white T-shirt as he glides across the floor in choreography by Nain to emulate Taylor’s fluid moves. Popping, locking and swinging his arms dramatically, Jungkook completes the dance while hardly missing a single step, despite shaking his head at the end of the video.

Fellow BTS member J-Hope gave his pal props, writing in the comments, “COOL [fire and clapping emojis]”

ARMY was so impressed with Jungkook’s moves that he became a trending topic on Twitter Friday.

“Jungkook’s footwork !?!???? i’m screaming!!!!” shared one fan on Twitter.

“It’s been sooo long since Jungkook posted a choreo video! I missed seeing him dance like this so much and he absolutely killed this!!!” tweeted another. “I can’t stop shaking I’m so happy!”

The 24-year-old pop star has been making great use of his solo Instagram account. In addition to the new dance video, the singer shared a one-minute clip to his Instagram feed of him singing the English version of “Hate Everything” by South Korean singer-songwriter G. Soul, who also goes by the name Golden, on Feb. 3.

“Hate that I’m singing this song/ Hate that I have to be strong, hate that you’re gone/ I hate all my flaws, hate that you love someone else/ Hate everything, just hate everything right now,” he sings against a piano instrumental, peppering the emotional lyrics with vocal runs and high notes.

Jungkook and his BTS counterparts Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V are currently on a short break from group activities. In December, their group’s label, Big Hit Music, announced that the BTS members will take an “extended period of rest” so they can get “re-inspired and recharge with creative energy” when its time for their return for a Seoul concert in March.

Watch Jungkook’s routine to “Bare Wit Me” below.