BTS’ Jungkook Changed His ‘Genius’ Instagram Username and Army Is In Mourning

If anyone could cause an outpouring of heartbreak and grief just by changing their Instagram username, it’s one of the BTS boys. The group’s own Jungkook unveiled a new username for his profile — which is followed by 34 million — sending shockwaves throughout the Army fanbase on Wednesday (March 16).

It’s not so simple as Army not being able to let go. Jungkook’s old username — @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz — was so widely loved both because of its quirkiness and its cleverness. The long string of letters distinguished it from typical usernames, and the omission of J and K from an otherwise perfect English alphabet served as a brilliant nod to Jungkook’s name.

Now, when fans want to catch up with BTS’ youngest member, they’ll have to get used to typing a much sleeker but less iconic username into the search bar: jungkook.97.

“No one gets it,” wrote one fan in mourning. “Jungkook’s alphabet username was pure genius, revolutionary, got famous brands and everyone talk about it. Jungkook earned the nickname ‘alphabet guy’ because of it, he was so proud of it and no one could’ve come up with that, except him.”

“We’re really out there screaming that Jungkook changed his username for all the world to see!” wrote another, alongside a screenshot proving the username change was trending on Twitter. “We’re so dramatic.”

In addition to an updated username, Jungkook’s new era includes performing at the 2022 Grammys. He and his bandmates — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin and V — will take the stage for the second year in a row and are nominated for the best pop duo/group performance award with their Hot 100 No. 1 “Butter.”

Witness the BTS Army going through the five stages of grief in some of their tweets below.

no one gets it. jungkook's alphabet username was pure genius, revolutionary, got famous brands and everyone talk about it. jungkook earned the nickname 'alphabet guy' because of it, he was so proud of it and no one could've come up with that, except him — koo admirer (@dreamjeons) March 16, 2022

We’re really out there screaming that Jungkook changed his username for all the world to see! We’re so dramatic 😆 pic.twitter.com/sKlijBiTjo — 𝐒𝐀𝐑𝐀∞⁷ (@_RapperJK) March 16, 2022

no cuz jungkook's IG username got so many people making it his brand and talking about it. he really is a trendsetter and the blueprint. user alphabet you will always be famous. — hani⁷ misses bts (@itsbtszone) March 16, 2022

jungkook’s new username + his last 6 posts make him look so much like a fan acc 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CEeJ7ouJZe — YOONGI🌟 (@miniminicult) March 16, 2022

jungkook after typing his username incorrectly for the 165th time while logging in: man fuck this pic.twitter.com/KJIzzhQ54o — YOONGI🌟 (@miniminicult) March 16, 2022

abcdefghi_lmnopqrstuvwxyz, you will always be iconic, the trendsetter. Absolutely brilliant of Jungkook for this username. the impact of this is insane! pic.twitter.com/dn81m3O5fh — naz⁷ (@shy_taegi) March 16, 2022