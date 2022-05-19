BTS’ Jungkook Says Connecting With ARMY & Performing Makes Him ‘Incredibly Happy’

BTS‘ anthology album Proof will be here in 22 days, ARMY. Are you ready? In the weeks leading up to the album’s release, members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been getting personal with their fans about their inspirations for the record — which serves as a celebration of the K-pop group’s ninth anniversary — and on Thursday (May 19), it was Jungkook’s turn.

“I added ‘Euphoria’ and ‘Dimple’ to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are. That’s what I’ve been dreaming of. Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I’m incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform,” Junkook said in a 51-second snippet, which features photos of the group and its fans.

He continued, “I’m always happy when I’m on stage, and I’m glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage. Every single day I thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY and your smile as you watch me, these are my proofs.”

Proof will be released on June 10 in a three-CD set consisting of previously unreleased tracks and demos, their biggest hits and deep cuts from their discography. The set will also include three completely new tracks, including upcoming lead single “Yet to Come.”

Watch Jungkook’s Proof inspiration video below.