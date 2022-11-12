BTS’ Jung Kook to Perform at 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony in Qatar

BTS‘ Jung Kook is heading to the 2022 World Cup.

The K-pop superstar has been tapped to perform during the soccer tournament’s opening ceremony in Qatar on Nov. 20. He will also contribute to the World Cup soundtrack, according to a tweet from the seven-piece group.

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” BTS wrote on Friday (Nov. 11).

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Jung Kook See latest videos, charts and news

The 2022 FIFA World Cup launches on Nov. 20 with host nation Qatar’s tournament opener against Ecuador. A total of 32 teams, representing different countries, will participate. The winning team will be crowned as the World Cup champion on Dec. 18.

Jung Kook has released several solo songs in recent years. Following the release of BTS’ anthology album, Proof, in June, the singer gifted ARMY the solo track “My You.” Earlier in the year, he also teamed up with BTS’ Suga for the for the ballad “Stay Alive,” which appeared on the official soundtrack to the original webtoon from HYBE, 7FATES: CHAKHO. Jung Kook shared his first single, “Still With You,” in 2020 as part of BTS’ annual Festa party.

The exciting news arrives on the heels of BTS’ RM announcing that his first solo album, Indigo, will arrive on Dec. 2. RM’s forthcoming release arrives shortly after fellow BTS member Jin dropped his own solo track titled “The Astronaut,” which currently sit at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100.

See BTS’ announcement about Jung Kook’s involvement in the 2022 World Cup on Twitter below.