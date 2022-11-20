BTS’ Jung Kook Mesmerizes With Live Debut of ‘Dreamers’ at 2022 World Cup Opening Ceremony

Let the games begin! BTS‘ Jung Kook helped launch the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a show-stopping performance of his new song “Dreamers.”

The K-pop superstar took the stage at Qatar’s Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (Nov. 20), shortly after the official release of the uplifting anthem, which features Qatari singer and producer Fahad Al-Kubaisi.

Dressed in all black and surrounded by a group of dancers, Jung Kook gave the first live performance of “Dreamers” during the event. He was later joined onstage by Al-Kubaisi.

The inspirational track is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack that includes contributions from artists like Nicki Minaj, Maluma, Davido, Myriam Fares, and others. A music video for “Dreamers” will drop on Wednesday (Nov. 23).

“Dreamers,” Jung Kook’s third solo track this year, follows February’s “Stay Alive” (produced by his bandmate Suga) and “Left & Right” (his Billboard Hot 100 summer hit with Charlie Puth).

The new song features production from RedOne, the pop-dance producer who joined FIFA in late 2021 as Creative Entertainment Executive and has helped helm signature hits for superstars like Minaj, Lady Gaga, and Enrique Iglesias.

Watch Jung Kook’s performance at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar here.