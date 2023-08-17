Jung Kook Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Seven’ Performance Practice in New Video: Watch

BTS ARMY can’t seem to get enough of Jung Kook‘s smoldering solo single “Seven.” To further satisfy the their appetites, the vocalist released a behind-the-scenes video of his performance practice for “Seven” on Thursday (Aug. 17).

The video sees Jung Kook dressed in a white Nike T-shirt, matching black sweatpants by the brand and a yellow beanie. While the K-pop star matches his backup dancers in choreography, he admitted that he was in awe of how seamless they looked in comparison to himself. “How do they pull off that vibe?” he asks after watching clips of their performance. “So groovy.”

After refining some moves, Jung Kook changed into an all-white outfit for the filming portion of the performance video. In an aside, the singer realized he was in the midst of a full-circle moment. “I’m here to shoot the performance video for my single ‘Seven.’ My favorite dancer from when I was a trainee is also here to dance with us. It feels very strange,” he told the camera. “When I saw him I was like ‘Ah!’ Brian Puspos is here. I liked him so much when I was younger. It’s so cool.”

Jung Kook and the dancers needed several takes to nail the performance video, but in the end, he revealed that it was worth it — even if he misses his BTS bandmates. “Performing by myself feels really different — and it’s really fun!” he concluded in the video. “I think I’d be so happy if I could perform with all our members after promoting by myself like this.”

“Seven” hails from Jung Kook’s upcoming solo album. The Latto-assisted track set BTS’ fandom ablaze following its release due to the sexually suggestive lyrics in its explicit version (“You wrap around me and you give me life/ And that’s why night after night/ I’ll be f–kin’ you right”). The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making him the second BTS member after Jimin to crown the chart.

Watch Jung Kook’s behind the scenes video above.