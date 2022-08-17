Vampire Jung Kook Is Back in New Photo Book Pictures & Film: Watch

Just when BTS ARMY thought it could get a break from obsessing over Jung Kook and his enigmatic photo shared to BTS’ official Twitter account Aug. 11, the K-pop idol delivered even more smoldering solo images on Wednesday (Aug. 17) — and yes, his vampire energy remains strong.

When the first images of Jung Kook dropped, fans likened his appearance to that of Robert Pattinson as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series. The newly released “photo-folio” images expand on the vampiric theme, and features a much paler Jung Kook with blood red lips, wearing a ruffled poet blouse and leather trousers. The pop star also peers from behind red velvet curtains, and smolders at the camera in the new photos.

The official BTS Twitter account shared the images of Jung Kook with the caption “Me, Myself, and Jung Kook.” To accompany the new photos, a behind-the-scenes production film from the photoshoot was also released, and features the K-pop star talking about his feelings during the shoot, as well as how the vampire theme came to be.

“I’ve never done this kinda thing by myself. It really is my first time so I feel kind of shy and awkward,” Jung Kook explained. “But at the same time, it feels different, and I feel like I could be more focused.”

He later added, “I think I remember writing ‘vampire’ for the concept. At first it started out as little suggestions. Underneath, something like really long boots, something frilly. Leather, but not too glossy.”

The theme also resulted in a 47-second long concept film, in which Jung Kook appears as the fully fleshed out vampire version of himself. The 24-year-old engages in art and literature in the trailer before it ends with a fiery face off against himself.

According to BTS’ Weverse page, Jung Kook’s forthcoming photo book that includes the vampire images “shows how a human becomes vulnerable to the sunlight (Day) the moment he turns into a vampire, but also how he becomes a complete vampire in a pitch black darkness (Night) with his inner self expressing hunger and thirst for power, unlike his all the more attractive and beautiful appearance.”

The photo book — which will become available to pre-order starting at 10 p.m. ET on Aug. 17 before becoming available on Nov. 2 — includes “a mini poster, folder poster, stamp, photo card and a random photo card” as well as a “wine coaster inspired by a full moon.” Per Weverse, the end of book contains “a secret section that will make ARMY get excited for what’s to come next.”

Wanting a photo book of your favorite BTS member? Don’t worry — the special “photo-folio” is being planned for each member.

See Jung Kook’s new photos, behind-the-scenes video and concept film below.