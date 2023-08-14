BTS’ Jung Kook Stars in Playful Calvin Klein Fall 2023 Campaign: Exclusive Video

Jung Kook is showing off his sensual side with Calvin Klein.

The BTS star appears in the brand’s Fall 2023 campaign focused on confidence, playfulness and, of course, feeling sexy. In the 30-second clip shot by fashion-photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh and soundtracked by Gary Numan‘s 1980 Hot 100 top 10 hit “Cars,” the 25-year-old superstar struts around an empty parking-garage ramp, wearing a dark denim jacket and matching jeans, his bare chest accentuated by a sleek black tie. Clips of Jung Kook smiling into the camera with his signature lip ring flash throughout the video.

It’s hardly the first time Jung Kook has teamed up with the sleek designer brand. Back in March, he rocked a denim set in his steamy first campaign as global brand ambassador for CK.

It’s been an exciting year for Jung Kook, who is setting the tone for his upcoming solo album with his smoldering Latto collaboration “Seven.” The track features the BTS star turning up the heat as he sings in the chorus, “You wrap around me and you give me life/ And that’s why night after night/ I’ll be f—in’ you right.” The track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 following its July 14 release. Before that, he teamed up with Charlie Puth for the catchy “Left and Right” before making his biggest global move as a soloist when he performed the song “Dreamers” at the 2022 World Cup opening ceremony as part of its official soundtrack.

The Fall 2023 campaign and collection are available Monday (Aug. 14) on Calvin Klein’s website here. Watch Jung Kook’s video clip exclusively via Billboard above.