BTS’ Jung Kook Begs Fans to Stop Sending Food to His House: ‘I Won’t Eat It’

Jung Kook is getting a little fed up with unsolicited attempts to feed him. In a Thursday (May 4) post on Weverse, the BTS star pleaded with fans to stop sending food to his house, noting he’ll take action if the deliveries don’t let up anytime soon.
“Don’t send home delivery food,” the 25-year-old K-pop star wrote in a message translated from Korean to English by the app. “I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I’m thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself.”
“I beg you,” Jung Kook continued. “If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it.”
Following the “Left and Right” singer’s post, ARMY took to Twitter to back Jung Kook’s request — so much so, the phrase “respect his privacy” trended on the platform. “This is actually getting out of hand,” tweeted one fan. “sending him food delivery literally on his address u all have lost humanity he is literally begging at this point.”
“I wish jungkook would have really took some action already,” wrote another. “No need to be so kind to anyone who can’t even respect his privacy. He must feel so uneasy and maybe even scared. Some of you really need to stop overstepping your facking boundaries boundaries.”
According to fans, this isn’t the first time Jung Kook has had his personal boundaries invaded. Many are recirculating a video from a past Weverse livestream in which the musician — according to translated subtitles — asks ARMY not to show up and/or harass him while he works out.
“I’m a human too,” he reminds viewers, according to the subtitles.
