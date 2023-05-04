BTS’ Jung Kook Begs Fans to Stop Sending Food to His House: ‘I Won’t Eat It’

Jung Kook is getting a little fed up with unsolicited attempts to feed him. In a Thursday (May 4) post on Weverse, the BTS star pleaded with fans to stop sending food to his house, noting he’ll take action if the deliveries don’t let up anytime soon.

“Don’t send home delivery food,” the 25-year-old K-pop star wrote in a message translated from Korean to English by the app. “I won’t eat it even if you give it to me. I’m thankful, but I eat well. You can buy it yourself.”

“I beg you,” Jung Kook continued. “If you send it one more time, I will check the receipt order number you sent and take action. So stop it.”

Following the “Left and Right” singer’s post, ARMY took to Twitter to back Jung Kook’s request — so much so, the phrase “respect his privacy” trended on the platform. “This is actually getting out of hand,” tweeted one fan. “sending him food delivery literally on his address u all have lost humanity he is literally begging at this point.”

“I wish jungkook would have really took some action already,” wrote another. “No need to be so kind to anyone who can’t even respect his privacy. He must feel so uneasy and maybe even scared. Some of you really need to stop overstepping your facking boundaries boundaries.”

According to fans, this isn’t the first time Jung Kook has had his personal boundaries invaded. Many are recirculating a video from a past Weverse livestream in which the musician — according to translated subtitles — asks ARMY not to show up and/or harass him while he works out.

“I’m a human too,” he reminds viewers, according to the subtitles.

See fan reactions to Jung Kook’s plea for privacy below:

This is actually getting out of hand in previous live jungkook told to respect his privacy and private time how he has to ask us to give him personal space now sending him food delivery literally on his address u all have lost humanity he is literally begging at this point — Shru⁷ (@bangtinyboyys) May 4, 2023

the fact that this video has to be tweeted every two business months as reminder for everyone to know their place as a fan and to respect his privacy, is so disappointing pic.twitter.com/tl7WPKsmN3 — jungkook loops (@jeonjkloops) May 4, 2023

I wish jungkook would have really took some action already. No need to be so kind to anyone who can't even respect his privacy. He must feel so uneasy and maybe even scared. Some of you really need to stop overstepping your facking boundaries boundaries. — alee⁷ D-DAY (@mimilostjams) May 4, 2023

jungkook is always so nice and polite and he always tried his best to not be rude about what he asks, but this is not a reason to pretend he doesn’t care. you’re not a fan if you can’t respect his privacy, and he shouldn’t have to ask for that. please respect him. — ◡̈ (@agustdfms) May 4, 2023

i pray for jungkook to always be safe cause some people showed up at his workout place, now some feel like they have the right to know his address, violate his privacy and order food delivery for him. he's a human being before he is your idol, please have some respect and empathy — jungkook admirer (@dreamjeons) May 4, 2023