BTS’ Jin Performs ’The Astronaut’ Live for First Time With Coldplay at Buenos Aires Concert: Watch

BTS‘ Jin delivered the debut live performance of his new solo single “The Astronaut” alongside Coldplay at the band’s concert in Argentina on Friday (Oct. 28).

Big Hit Music confirmed earlier in the week on BTS’ Weverse page that the K-pop star would appear during Chris Martin and Co.’s Music of the Spheres tour stop at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium. Friday’s sold-out show, which arrived just hours after “The Astronaut” dropped on streaming services, was broadcast live across 3,5000 movie theaters in more than 80 countries.

Co-written by Jin and Coldplay, “The Astronaut” reveals the stadium-sized rock sound that the British group is known for as a perfect bed for Jin’s steady, soothing vocals. Prior to its live debut, Coldplay’s Martin shared the story of the new single’s origins with the roaring South American crowd.

“About six months ago, one of [BTS’] members called me up and he said, ‘I have to leave the band in December for two years to join the army in Korea, because that’s the rules there,” Martin said from behind his piano. “And he said, ‘I need a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while, and tells them that I love them. …So I said, ‘Okay, we’ll do a song together.’ Instead of being worried about it, I feel so excited about it, so grateful for this relationship that we have with BTS. Then this song arrived and I was said, ‘This is one of our best songs — let’s give it to this gentleman.'”

BTS previously collaborated with Coldplay on the single “My Universe” for the latter’s 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. The track debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first Hot 100 No. 1 by two groups each sporting lead billing on a song.

Watch Jin’s performance of “The Astronaut” with Coldplay below.