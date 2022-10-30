Fans Choose BTS Member Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jin‘s latest solo single “The Astronaut” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 28) on Billboard, choosing the BTS superstar’s upbeat pop-rock song as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“The Astronaut,” co-written by Jin and Coldplay, beat out new music by Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), SZA (“Shirt”), Dove Cameron (“Bad Idea”), Polo G (“Bag Talk”), and others.

Jin’s latest offering, which features the K-pop idol singing in both English and Korean, features wistful lyrics about a love that transcends earthly limitations. The track reveals the stadium-sized rock sound that Coldplay is known for as a perfect bed for Jin’s steady, soothing vocals. The singer’s past solo work (“Awake,” “Epiphany”) has proven that he can bring raw emotions to his ballads, but “The Astronaut” captures that same sentimental approach to a more upbeat, dynamic pop-rock song.

Jin gave the debut live performance of “The Astronaut” alongside Coldplay at the British band’s concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Friday (Oct. 28). The sold-out stadium show was broadcast live across 3,5000 movie theaters in more than 80 countries.

BTS previously collaborated with Coldplay on the single “My Universe” for the latter’s 2021 album, Music of the Spheres. The track debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first Hot 100 No. 1 by two groups each sporting lead billing on a song.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.