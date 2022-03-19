BTS’ Jin Undergoes Surgery After Injuring Finger

BTS‘ Jin is recovering after surgery, Big Hit Music revealed in a notice released on fan community platform Weverse on Saturday (Feb. 19).

“We would like to provide you with some information regarding BTS member Jin’s finger injury,” said the company that manages BTS.

“Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18,” Big Hit wrote.

The note went on to offer the BTS ARMY an update on Jin’s post-surgery report.

“The surgery went well according to the doctors,” said Big Hit. “Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists.”

Last weekend, BTS wrapped “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Seoul,” a three-day, in-person event seen by 45,000 in-person fans. The second night of the run, called “BTS Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing,” was shown on March 12 live in cinemas around the world. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the screening did $6.9 million in North America and had a global tally of at least $32.6 million.