BTS’ Jin Will Guest Star on Suga’s ‘Suchwita’: Watch the Teaser

BTS‘ Suga is returning with another episode of his popular drinking show, Suchwita, and this time, it features a very special guest sitting down for a chat. A teaser for Suga’s upcoming 12th episode of the program was shared on Friday (June 2), and features fellow BTS member Jin just before he enlisted in the South Korean military.

Suga and Jin — whose identity is hidden behind an image of a cube — share alcohol in the video and reflect on training days, and talk about BTS fans and army preparations. “Right now, I’ll probably giving my best in serving my country,” Jin says in the clip. “I’m sure I’ll be doing just fine, so don’t worry too much. Please don’t forget BTS and keep on showing your love and support.”

“Seriously, you were the hardest guest to invite on the show,” the rapper said, to which “The Astronaut” singer replies, “It’s four days before I enlist. I have four days to go. The members said to me, ‘Wouldn’t ARMYs love to see you on a show with SUGA while you’re in the army?’ So I decided to come on the show.”

Later on during Jin’s appearance, he talks about how he wasn’t prepared to debut as a member of BTS. “I was someone who shouldn’t have debuted at that time … there were very few things I was good at,” he explains. “I wasn’t a good singer. I wasn’t a good dancer. There wasn’t much I could show anyone.”

Suga, however, disagrees and says, “What do you mean you weren’t good at anything? There is no one on our team who can do what you do.”

The special episode of Suchwita will be released on June 10, just three days before BTS’ 10th anniversary. To celebrate, Yeouido, Seoul, will host the annual BTS 10th Anniversary FESTA on June 17. More details will be announced leading up to the date.

Watch the teaser for Suchwita with Jin in the video above.