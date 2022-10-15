×
BTS’ Jin Announces Solo Project: ‘A Single Will Come Out Soon’

"I got the opportunity to work with someone I like," Jin teased at BTS' "Yet to Come" concert.

BTS Jin
Jin of BTS visits the 'Today' show at Rockefeller Plaza on Feb. 21, 2020 in New York City. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

BTS‘ Jin will release a solo single soon, making him the second member of the superstar K-pop group to release a new solo project since they announced their hiatus.

Jin’s news was delivered from the stage Oct. 15 at the massive BTS “Yet to Come” concert in Busan, South Korea, which was livestreamed in partnership with Weverse. The boy band announced in June that its seven members — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — would be taking a temporary break from active group activities to pursue solo work.

“I got the opportunity to work with someone I like, so a single will come out soon,” Jin revealed to screaming ARMY at the show. Fans have previously gotten a taste of solo material from Jin with a handful of one-off tunes, including “Tonight” (2019), “Abyss” (2020) and “Yours” and “Super Tuna” (2021).

Elsewhere from the stage, J-Hope addressed the future of BTS when he said to fans, “I think we’re in a phase where we need your trust.”

In July J-Hope unveiled an official solo project of his own, the album Jack in the Box, following BTS sharing their plans for a break. Released on BTS’ label Big Hit Music, the set was J-Hope’s first real studio album (although he dropped a solo mixtape in 2018 and a song with Becky G in 2019) and featured singles  “MORE.” and “Arson.”

“Although it’s so sad that the concert is ending already, it’s not like we only have today. We will continue for 30 years … and even perform when we are 70 years old,” Jimin said at the Busan performance on Saturday.

RM later added, “All seven members have the same thoughts right now. We will continue to make and perform music if you give us your trust, like Jimin said.”

