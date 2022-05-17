BTS’ Jin Says His Fans Are His ‘Refuge & Comfort’: ‘ARMY & I Are Inseparable’

Everybody knows that BTS fans are really, really, really passionate. And in a new audio clip, the K-pop phenomenon’s Jin is making sure they know their feelings are mutual.

Speaking in a Tuesday (May 17) clip about BTS’ upcoming anthology album Proof, the 29-year-old performer revealed that he selected the songs “Moon” and “Jamais Vu” to be featured on the three-disc package’s tracklist to remind ARMY how much he appreciates them.

“I wanted to include ‘Moon’ and ‘Jamais Vu’ so that you could give them another listen,” he said in the English-translated clip posted to Big Hit Music’s Twitter. “Everyone knows that ARMY and I are inseparable, like the Earth and the moon. And it’s already a well-known fact that this is what ‘Moon’ is about.”

Arriving in June, Proof will include three albums’ worth of BTS’ previously released material, in addition to three new original songs. While the first disc is described as holding a collection of the boy band’s biggest hits, deeper album cuts such as “Jamais Vu” and Jin’s solo track “Moon” will reside on the second disc. Also on disc 2 will be two picks from BTS’ V — “Singularity” and “00:00 (Zero O’Clock)” — which he recently spoke about in an audio clip similar to Jin’s.

“Now, I think we’re at a point where I am ARMY and ARMY are me,” Jin continued. “We’ve assimilated into one. The path that I’ve taken so far wouldn’t have been possible without ARMY. Just like in the lyrics in ‘Jamais Vu,’ whenever things get tough and I get exhausted, I will think of our members and ARMY who have been my refuge and comfort and make more good music.”

Listen to Jin talk about his song choices for BTS’ upcoming compilation album Proof below: