BTS’ Jin Will Have ‘Limited’ Performances During Las Vegas Shows Due to Injury

Many fans were quick to notice that during BTS‘ knockout performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards April 3, one of the band’s members spent most of the spy-themed, dance-packed medley sitting down and singing from the sidelines. It turns out 29-year-old Jin had hurt his finger beforehand, an injury that will continue to limit his stage performance in the boy band’s upcoming live appearances.

According to a Friday (April 8) statement from the group’s management company Big Hit Music shared on Weverse, Jin’s performance and choreography will be “limited to a certain extent” at the BTS Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas shows scheduled for April 8, 9, 15 and 16. “While the artist himself strongly wished to participate in the performance in full, our company has decided to follow physician advice and minimize Jin’s movements,” according to the statement.

Jin had previously damaged the tendons in his left index finger and underwent surgery to repair its extensor, which Big Hit informed ARMY about in March. The singer’s doctors have since concluded that his hand is still too vulnerable, meaning vigorous movement — like the K-pop phenomenon’s trademark intricate choreography — could cause him to need another surgery.

“We will continue to place the highest priority on the health and safety of our artists, and strive to ensure that all the members of BTS can meet their fans in full health,” the statement concludes, asking for understanding and support from fans.

The band’s upcoming quartet of shows at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium will occur in the same city as this year’s Grammys, where they were nominated for best pop duo/group performance. Though they lost the award for the second year in a row, they impressed the show’s millions of viewers with a James Bond-themed performance of their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song “Butter.”

But while the rest of the group spent the number interacting with the audience — including V’s Twitter riot-inducing moment with Olivia Rodrigo — and showing off their complex dance abilities, Jin — with his left hand in a black glove — played the part of control board operator, which allowed him to remain seated. He did, however, join his bandmates Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook for the final chorus of the performance.