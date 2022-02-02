BTS’ Jimin Shares That He’s ‘Recovering Well’ From Appendicitis Surgery & COVID-19

Jimin of BTS performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

BTS’ Jimin gave his fans a reassuring health update on Weverse on Wednesday (Feb. 2), three days after news broke that he was hospitalized after suffering from abdominal pain and a mild sore throat.

Jimin (born Park Ji-min) underwent surgery for acute appendicitis on Jan. 31, at which point it was revealed that he’d also tested positive for COVID-19.

“Sorry for making you worry,” the star’s update, which was translated from Korean to English by a fan on Twitter, reads. “However, I think I’ll be able to get discharged soon! I’m recovering well and I’m making sure to take care and eat all three meals. Please just wait a little bit. I’ll recover quickly and go.”

“The surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” Big Hit Music previously said in the statement to Reuters about Jimin’s status, adding that he was making a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19.

Jimin is believed to be the fourth member of BTS to contract coronavirus, following reports in December that RM, Jin and Suga tested positive.

Earlier this month, Big Hit issued two statements via Weverse announcing that the trio were no longer in quarantine. “We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, Jan. 4,” the Jan. 4 statement read. “RM and Jin who had been receiving treatment from home for the past 10 days from Saturday, Dec. 25, are now able to return to their daily activities. Neither member exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery.”