Fans Choose Jimin’s ‘Set Me Free, Pt. 2’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jimin‘s new solo song “Set Me Free, Pt. 2” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 17) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s defiant hip-hop influenced track as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“Set Me Free, Pt. 2” brought in 89% of the vote, beating out new music from Melanie Martinez (“DEATH”); Taylor Swift (“If This Was a Movie,” “Safe and Sound” and “Eyes Open” (Taylor’s Version), “All of the Girls You Loved Before”); Kx5 (Kx5); Hozier (Eat Your Young EP); and others.

Jimin is the latest BTS member to go solo, and South Korean singer gave fans a taste of his forthcoming album, FACE, with the release of the set’s lead single “Set Me Free, Pt. 2.” Loaded with snapping hip-hop beats and Auto-Tuned vocals, the track is accompanied with an appropriately flashy music video.

FACE is scheduled for release on March 24. On the same day, Jimin will also share the music video for second single “Like Crazy,” which was co-written by his BTS bandmate RM.

Earlier this year, Jimin scored his first solo entry on the Billboard Hot 100 by joining Taeyang for the BIGBANG member’s new single “Vibe.” Jimin has also released solo songs “Lie” and “Serendipity,” as well as “With You,” from the soundtrack to the TV drama Our Blues.

Trailing behind Jimin on the fan-voted poll was Martinez’s new song “DEATH,” with 4% of the vote. On the track, the singer says a farewell to her Crybaby persona, embracing a rebirth — and electronic, synth-driven sound — for her Portals album cycle, which promises to be one of her most ambitious yet.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.