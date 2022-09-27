×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Jimin Steps Over to the Dark Side in New Photo Book Pictures & Film: Watch

The BTS singer dons black patent leather and chains for the latest of the group's "photo-folio" series.

Jimin BTS
Jimin in Me, Myself, and Jimin ‘ID : Chaos’ Concept Film 1. Courtesy Photo

Still not over Vampire Jung Kook? Subversive Jimin would like a word. BTS’ official Twitter account shared the first images from Jimin’s “photo-folio” images on Monday (Sept. 26), and they show the singer going for a dark look in black-and-white leather and silver chains.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BTS

Jimin

See latest videos, charts and news

The new solo images — which arrive after RM and Jung Kook’s respective photo books — features Jimin smoldering at the camera in all black, including elbow-length lace-up gloves. In the following photos, he poses with a black geometric mask with tall ears and deer antlers in his black ensemble, and later appears in another chain-heavy white ensemble as he poses among masked mannequins.

Related

Justin Quiles

5 Memorable Quotes From 'The Power of Connectivity With Justin Quiles' Panel at 2022 Latin Music…

The official BTS Twitter account shared the images of Jimin with the caption “Me, Myself, and Jimin. ID : Chaos.” To accompany the new photos, a behind-the-scenes production film from the photo shoot was also released, and features the K-pop star talking about his feelings, as well as how the theme came to be.

“Since we still have some time, I think wearing white for this concept would be nice. It would look neater because the concept is my raw self,” Jimin explained as scenes from him posing in a lighter, flowy outfit appear. “I think a lot of emotion will be put into it so instead of a black or colored outfit, going with a white outfit would suit the concept better. Even if I wear something like this” — he ruffles through prints — “presentation-wise since the concept is my inner self, we could go for a rough makeup starting from the third look.”

In a later scene, Jimin says, “This is the black outfit,” referencing the shiny black pleather look before noting, “but this is the original me.”

The pre-order and release dates for Jimin’s photo book have yet to be announced. If the “photo-folio” is leaving you wanting one for every Bangtan Boy, you’ll get your wish: The special books are planned for each member.

See Jimin’s new photos, behind-the-scenes video and concept film below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad