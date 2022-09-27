Jimin Steps Over to the Dark Side in New Photo Book Pictures & Film: Watch

Still not over Vampire Jung Kook? Subversive Jimin would like a word. BTS’ official Twitter account shared the first images from Jimin’s “photo-folio” images on Monday (Sept. 26), and they show the singer going for a dark look in black-and-white leather and silver chains.

The new solo images — which arrive after RM and Jung Kook’s respective photo books — features Jimin smoldering at the camera in all black, including elbow-length lace-up gloves. In the following photos, he poses with a black geometric mask with tall ears and deer antlers in his black ensemble, and later appears in another chain-heavy white ensemble as he poses among masked mannequins.

The official BTS Twitter account shared the images of Jimin with the caption “Me, Myself, and Jimin. ID : Chaos.” To accompany the new photos, a behind-the-scenes production film from the photo shoot was also released, and features the K-pop star talking about his feelings, as well as how the theme came to be.

“Since we still have some time, I think wearing white for this concept would be nice. It would look neater because the concept is my raw self,” Jimin explained as scenes from him posing in a lighter, flowy outfit appear. “I think a lot of emotion will be put into it so instead of a black or colored outfit, going with a white outfit would suit the concept better. Even if I wear something like this” — he ruffles through prints — “presentation-wise since the concept is my inner self, we could go for a rough makeup starting from the third look.”

In a later scene, Jimin says, “This is the black outfit,” referencing the shiny black pleather look before noting, “but this is the original me.”

The pre-order and release dates for Jimin’s photo book have yet to be announced. If the “photo-folio” is leaving you wanting one for every Bangtan Boy, you’ll get your wish: The special books are planned for each member.

See Jimin’s new photos, behind-the-scenes video and concept film below.