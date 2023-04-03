BTS’ Jimin Scores His First Hot 100 No. 1 & ARMY Couldn’t Be Prouder: See the Fan Reactions

Congratulations are definitely in order for Jimin. Not only did the BTS singer score his very first solo No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with new single “Like Crazy” Monday (April 3), he also became the first solo South Korean artist to ever reach the top spot on the chart.

Luckily, ARMY and fans of Jimin’s solo career alike already have the “congratulations” department covered. Within an hour of the news breaking of the 27-year-old K-Pop star’s tremendous new feat, countless messages of support flooded in on social media — to the point where iterations of Jimin’s name occupied five of the top 30 trending topics on Twitter at the time of publication.

“So utterly proud of how far jimin has come to even getting his first ever #1 on hot100 for his own solo song that is so absolutely insane,” tweeted one proud fan. “Just shows how hard [work] really does pay off when you ACTUALLY make GREAT music.”

“ALL THOSE HOURS AND DAYS HE DEDICATED IN THE STUDIO PAID OFF PARK JIMIN WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU,” wrote another.

It wasn’t just fans who were quick to congratulate the “Set Me Free Pt. 2” singer for his history-making No. 1. His BTS bandmates also took to social media to virtually pat him on the back, including RM, who served as a co-writer on “Like Crazy.”

“I’m proud,” he simply wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the Hot 100 leaderboard.

J-Hope also shared the screenshot on his Story, along with a string of purple heart emojis.

See the best fan reactions to Jimin scoring his first ever solo No. 1 on the Hot 100 below:

