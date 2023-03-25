Jimin Dazzles With U.S. Solo Debut Performance of ‘Like Crazy’: Watch

Jimin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (March 24) to promote his debut solo album, FACE.

To celebrate the new release, which dropped the same day through HYBE LABELS, the BTS member gave the U.S. solo debut performance of his ’80s-inspired song “Like Crazy.” Sporting a sparkly black jacket and white undershirt, the K-pop superstar showed off his impressive dance moves amid bright neon lights while surrounded by a group of dancers.

On Thursday night (March 23), Jimin sat down with Fallon to discuss a range of topics, including meeting President Joe Biden and keeping in touch with his BTS bandmates.

Though the band is on hiatus, a break to allow its seven members to fulfill South Korea’s mandatory military commitments, “we keep in touch,” Jimin explained, “with J-Hope, Suga, everyone.”

The artists also test out their solo material on one another. When a new song is “completed to some extent,” presumably including numbers from FACE, “that’s when we let one another listen to it,” he added.

Darting between Korean and English, Jimin discussed the “positive impact” of BTS meeting with president Joe Biden at the White House, and their talks with POTUS “about how more people should have keen interests in current issues.”

FACE was preceded by pre-release single “Set Me Free, Pt.2” and its dance-heavy music video. The six-song project also contains “Like Crazy,” album opener “Face-Off,” and more. In addition to production from the likes of Pdogg, Ghstloop and Evan, Jimin’s BTS bandmate RM also has songwriting credits on three songs on the tracklist.

Watch Jimin perform “Like Crazy” on the Tonight Show below.