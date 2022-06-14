BTS’ Jimin Says He Wants to Do a Variety Show: ‘It’s a Chance to Laugh Your Head Off’

Jimin is celebrating the release of BTS‘ recent anthology album, Proof, and in a new interview with Weverse Magazine, the star shared his thoughts on being in the group for so long, his love for BTS’ fanbase and so much more.

At one point in the interview, Jimin discusses the balance between work and personal life, which, to him, is about having “fun on my own.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news BTS Jimin See latest videos, charts and news

One thing that he’d like to do to have fun is going on a variety show. “I thought about going on a variety show to make myself happy, not for the group or because of my popularity or for work, because filming those shows might put me in a happy mood,” he explained. “There are some things about variety shows that are tough, of course, but it’s also a chance to laugh your head off on set all day. I talked about how I felt like I was watching both the other members and ARMY at the most recent concert, right? So I want to do it to enjoy myself – I’m on stage and putting on a performance, but watching a BTS concert up-close at the same time. I’m on a variety show, but watching that show up-close.”

On his ability to consistently work hard, Jimin says he does it because BTS is his “happiness.”

“They say there aren’t usually too many times where people can find happiness in the work they do in an office. But I realize I find happiness in my work,” he continued. “I think the reason I was able to put on that big concert in Las Vegas and the one at the Grammys was because the seven of us did it together. In that way, I’m living my life all thanks to ARMY’s happiness, and I have to do those things to ensure ARMY is satisfied.”

Jimin’s interview comes amid news that BTS are going on an indefinite “hiatus” to allow each member time to focus on solo ventures. “We have to accept that we’ve changed,” RM said in the lengthy announcement video. “For me, it was like the group BTS was within my grasp until ‘On’ and ‘Dynamite,’ but after ‘Butter’ and ‘Permission to Dance,’ I didn’t know what kind of group we were anymore.” He said that whenever he writes lyrics and songs, the story and message he wants to spread is very important, “but it was like that was gone now. I don’t know what kind of story I should tell now.”

A spokesperson for the group clarified BTS’ description of the break in a statement to Billboard: “To be clear, they are not on hiatus, but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats.”