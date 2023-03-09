×
BTS’ Jimin Gets Covered in Silver Studs for ‘FACE’ Concept Photos

The teaser images come ahead of his solo album release.

Jimin, BTS
Jimin Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTSJimin is gearing up to release his debut solo album, FACE. But in the tradition of K-pop, the singer’s label BigHit Music shared a series of concept photos on Thursday (March 9) to get ARMY even more excited for the album’s release.

Fans were treated to the “Hardware ver.” pictures in a series of three: The first features a stylish snap of the BTS vocalist wearing a black leather moto jacket, staring directly at the camera through his bangs. Another shows Jimin fitted in studs placed on his brow bone and a piercing through the center of the bottom lip. The final one has the singer seemingly shirtless, with silver studs cascading down from his face to the neck and collarbone area.

Ahead of the album’s release, a second set of concept photos — the “Software ver.” — is scheduled to arrive on March 11.

The images arrive after BigHit revealed the album art and tracklist for Jimin’s solo LP on Feb. 23. The album will contain a total of six tracks, including main song “Like Crazy” and pre-release single “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” which will drop March 17. According to a press release, the latter song will see the BTS member exploring “his resolution to free himself from various emotions hidden deep inside him.”

FACE will be released on March 24. See the “Hardware ver.” concept photos below.

