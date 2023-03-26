Fans Choose Jimin’s ‘Face’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jimin‘s debut solo album, Face, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 24) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s six-track project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Face, which arrived on March 24 via HYBE LABELS, brought in 74% of the vote, beating out new music from Lana Del Rey (Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd), Ed Sheeran (“Eyes Closed”), Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro (RR), Luke Combs (Gettin’ Old), and others.

Face was preceded by pre-release single “Set Me Free, Pt.2” and its dance-heavy music video. The new album also contains “Like Crazy,” album opener “Face-Off,” and more. In addition to production from the likes of Pdogg, Ghstloop and Evan, Jimin’s BTS bandmate RM also has songwriting credits on three songs on the tracklist.

In an interview with Consequence previewing Face, Jimin admitted each of his bandmates have been anxious over going solo as they focused on individual projects, but “their results were absolutely great.” (Recent solo efforts have included J-Hope’s old-school hip-hop-leaning Jack in the Box, RM’s eclectic, collab-packed Indigo, and Jin’s single “The Astronaut,” which was co-written by Coldplay and released before he started his mandatory enlistment in the Korean military.)

Jimin himself was also nervous for his solo debut before its grand unveiling, explaining, “I don’t want to be an embarrassment to my members. I want to be a proud member of BTS” before hinting that the album will explore “how I overcame… If people understand the emotions I’m trying to express, I’ll consider the album a success.”

Trailing behind Jimin on the fan-voted poll was Del Rey’s ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, with 21% of the vote. In the set, the songstress muses on sex, devotion, family and American decay, but this time with a series of guests — including Tommy Genesis, Jon Batiste and Bleachers — providing an assist. The set shows once again that Del Rey is trying to challenge herself in ways she previously hasn’t.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.