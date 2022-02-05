BTS’ Jimin Discharged From Hospital After Appendicitis Surgery and Has Recovered From COVID-19

Jimin of BTS performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One at the Forum on December 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

BTS‘ Jimin has been discharged from the hospital, Big Hit Music confirmed in a notice released on fan community platform Weverse on Saturday (Feb. 5).

Jimin (born Park Ji-min) had been hospitalized on Jan. 30 with abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, and on Jan. 31 he underwent surgery for acute appendicitis. At that time, it was revealed that he’d also tested positive for COVID-19. On Feb. 2, Jimin checked in with fans to tell them he was “recovering well.”

Big Hit’s latest statement released to the BTS ARMY gave another reassuring update on Jimin’s health.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS Member Jimin’s quarantine has concluded after his surgery for acute appendicitis as of this early morning (February 5). Jimin was tested positive for COVID-19 and diagnosed with acute appendicitis on Sunday, January 30 and underwent surgery on Monday, January 31. He has since received inpatient care and tested negative on his PCR test before being discharged from the hospital,” said the company that manages BTS.

The update also offered further detail about Jimin’s COVID-19 symptoms and appendicitis surgery.

“Jimin showed no extraordinary symptoms during his hospital stay,” Big Hit wrote. “He had a mild sore throat at the time of his admission but has since completely recovered.”

“We also received word from the medical staff that his surgical site is quickly healing without any issues. Jimin is currently recuperating after being discharged from the hospital,” the notice said.

Jimin is believed to be the fourth member of BTS to contract COVID-19, following reports in December that RM, Jin and Suga tested positive and recovered.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” said Big Hit. “We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority, and to vigilantly follow the health care guidelines.”