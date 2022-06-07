×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BTS’ J-Hope & TOMORROW X TOGETHER to Perform at Lollapalooza 2022

J-Hope's performance marks the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. festival. 

J-Hope
J-Hope Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Lollapalooza is making history with this year’s festival, as J-Hope of BTS is set to headline the main stage on Sunday (July 31). The performance marks the first South Korean artist to headline a main stage at a major U.S. festival.

J-Hope is replacing Doja Cat on the lineup, as the “Woman” singer announced in May that a medical issue with her tonsils requiring surgery will sideline her planned tour with The Weeknd and festival dates this summer. “Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first,” she started the message, with white text over a background. “Unfortunately I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take awhile due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour. I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Related

Dua Lipa

Lollapalooza's Daily Schedule Is Here: See When Dua Lipa, Metallica, Green Day & More Are Playing

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

J-Hope

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

See latest videos, charts and news

Additionally, TOMORROW X TOGETHER will be performing at the four-day event, marking their United States festival debut. The group is fresh off the release of their new project, Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child, which scored TOMORROW X TOGETHER its third No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart (dated May 28).

Lollapalooza is set to take over Chicago’s Grant Park from July 28 to July 31. Four-day and one-day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, along with Destination Experience Hotel Packages are available here. Kids 10 and under get in free with a ticketed adult.

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad