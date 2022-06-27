BTS’ J-Hope Reveals the Title of His Solo Single, Teases Upcoming Album With New Photos

If you can’t get enough of BTS‘ J-Hope, congrats — he’s about to give you more. Literally. The 28-year-old K-pop star star is about to embark on his solo adventure, with a debut album coming later this month, led by a single, whose title was revealed on Monday (June 27) on his social media.

The song — titled “More” — and album, which is called Jack In The Box, were first announced two days ago with a posting to Weverse that described the project as representing J-Hope’s “aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” It made him the first of the seven BTS boys to announce a solo album following their recent statement they’d be scaling back full-band commitments, with Jack in the Box following J-Hope’s 2018 seven-track mixtape Hope World.

And though the album title, the album release date, and the single’s release date (July 15 and July 1, respectively) were included in that initial announcement, the singer-rapper has only just unveiled the single’s title. “MORE ?” he simply wrote in an Instagram post, sharing four images featuring him standing alone in a slanted hallway.

He later posted several other concept photos of him wearing what appears to be a floppy black jester’s hat, staring into the bright-flash camera from different spots. The single’s title was also confirmed in a tweet on BigHit’s Twitter account, reading: “1st Single ‘MORE’ Track Release 2022.07.01. 1PM KST.”

But wait, there’s more. J-Hope also revealed concept art for Jack in the Box: a bird’s eye view photo of him standing in a teal box, wearing a white suit and the same black hat as he presses one finger to his lips. “2022 07/15 Open a Box,” he captioned the post, which also included four other photos of the performer posing in the brightly colored box.

Check out J-Hope’s announcements and concept photos for “More” and Jack in the Box below: