BTS’ J-Hope & RM Meet Billie Eilish at Her Concert & Rock Out During the Show

BTS‘ RM and J-Hope were happier than ever at the Billie Eilish concert Monday night (Aug. 15). Not only were they captured in fan videos completely letting loose and dancing during the show, they also got to meet the “Bad Guy” singer backstage.

Currently on her Happier Than Ever tour in support of her 2021 sophomore record of the same name, Eilish stopped by Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome for the second show of the six dates she has scheduled in Asia. In the crowd stood 25,000 of her biggest fans, and a couple of them just so happened to be two incredibly famous men.

Throughout the show, RM and J-Hope danced like nobody was watching — but of course, they’re part of the world’s biggest boyband, so plenty of people were. Several fans filmed the pair jumping up and down and throwing their hands in the air to the music. One video captures them moshing to Eilish’s 2018 hit “You Should See Me In a Crown,” and another shows them bopping along to an album cut from Happier Than Ever, “I Didn’t Change My Number.”

After the show, RM posted a photo on Instagram in which he poses in between Finneas (who is the 19-year-old’s brother and producer) and Eilish — whom he has an arm wrapped around. J-Hope stands on the far left flashing a peace sign with Finneas’ hand on his shoulder. “Bad guys..” RM captioned the post, which also contained a second photo from the meetup, a snap of Eilish performing during the concert and a shot of what looks to be RM’s wrist sporting a Happier Than Ever tour wristband.

J-Hope posted the photos to his own Instagram as well, along with a few fun videos. Among clips of Eilish performing are videos of J-Hope enjoying the show: one just shows red lights as the camera jerks around while someone can be heard screaming before the K-pop star turns the camera on himself to show him rocking out; another selfie video reveals J-Hope and RM singing along and dancing as Eilish delivers “Bad Guy.” “Happier Than Everrr,” he captioned his post.

See RM and J-Hope’s Instagram posts as well as fan footage of the two BTS boys dancing at Billie Eilish’s concert below:

Namseok rocking out at the Billie Eilish concert ! 😭🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/j9g2ncu8wn — hobi studio ♡ (@jhsstudio) August 15, 2022