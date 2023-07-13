Watch BTS’ J-Hope Strut Down the Catwalk for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 Campaign Video

J-Hope is the star of Louis Vuitton’s latest video for its FallWinter/2023 fashion campaign. The luxury fashion house released the visual for the men’s clothing line on Thursday (July 13), featuring the K-pop star engaging with a series of sparse environments while wearing intricate pieces from the collection.

The video kicks off with the “Arson” rapper — who was named the brand’s house ambassador in February — standing in front of an old-fashioned camera, wearing an all-denim outfit blinged out with silver sequins in the brand’s LV monogram. Hope then surveys himself walking down a mirrored hallway, this time, wearing an all-black baseball jacket fitted in sparkling rhinestones. The back of the jacket, which he checks out in the mirror, reads: “Blurry vision of 1 bright future. FANTASTIC IMAGINATION?”

The BTS member then shows off his best catwalk strut down another mirrored hallway while carrying a duffle bag, ultimately returning to the same camera from the beginning of the video.

Louis Vuitton shared several images from the campaign to its Instagram and captioned the post, “J-hope for Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Collection. As an exploration of the digital age, the House Ambassador embodies the pursuit of modern connectivity imbued in the collection for a new campaign lensed by Mario Sorrenti.”

Fans in the comments section approved of the video and the photos of J-Hope. One user wrote, “@louisvuitton you won in life for having the best house ambassador in the world,” while another fan shared, “My man in military but he still serving for the whole fashion industry.”

See the photos from the campaign below, and the video above.