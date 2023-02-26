BTS’ J-Hope Begins Military Enlistment Process, Announces Solo Single ’On the Street’

J-Hope is ready to enter the South Korean military for his mandatory service stint, BigHit Music announced on Sunday (Feb. 26). On the same day, it was also announced that the BTS member will soon release a new single, “On the Street.”

“We would like to inform our fans that j-hope has initiated the military enlistment process by applying for the termination of his enlistment postponement,” BigHit said in a statement released to the BTS ARMY on Weverse. “We will inform you of further updates in due course. We ask you for your continued love and support for j-hope until he completes his military service and safely returns. Our company will spare no effort in providing support for our artist.”

J-Hope will be the second BTS member, following Jin, to enlist for the nation’s mandatory 18-month military service.

In another post on the same day, BigHit shared an update about J-Hope’s new music release: “We are happy to inform you that BTS member j-hope will be releasing a solo single ‘on the street,'” they wrote.

“On the Street” will be released on March 3 at 2PM KST.

“j-hope wrote the track to share his candid feelings toward his fans,” the message said. “The title ‘on the street’ refers to j-hope’s roots — street dance — from which his dream to become an artist began, and the path the artist and fans will continue to walk together. We hope that j-hope’s ‘on the street’ serves as a meaningful gift to everyone who supports the artist. Please look forward to j-hope’s new song!”

J-Hope’s Disney+ documentary, J-Hope in the Box, is now streaming, and it was just announced that he is the luxury brand Louis Vuitton’s newest ambassador.

