J-Hope Is Louis Vuitton’s Newest ‘House Ambassador’

Louis Vuitton announced Friday (Feb. 24) that BTS’ J-Hope is the luxury brand’s newest ambassador.

“He is beloved by fans across the world for his upbeat energy, precise choreography and creative musical direction,” the fashion house said in a statement to share the news. “With a positive on-and-off-stage presence, J-Hope continues to push artistic boundaries and inspire international audiences.”

Along with the rest of his BTS bandmates, the Korean rapper previously served as an ambassador for Louis Vuitton back in 2021. The K-pop boy band even wore custom suits by the label to the 2022 Grammy Awards. More recently, J-Hope was seated front row next to Louis Vuitton women’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for the fashion house’s menswear presentation during last month’s Paris Fashion Week.

To celebrate the renewed partnership, Louis Vuitton Worldwide shared a series of editorial photos on their official social channels of the “Chicken Noodle Soup” star modeling ensembles from their Fall/Winter 2023 collection, including an iridescent jacket in the brand’s signature monogrammed print, a chic cloud gray varsity jacket emblazoned with “Vuitton” in maroon lettering across the chest and a streetwear-inspired denim hoodie with radioactive yellow stitching.

Earlier this month, J-Hope unveiled his new documentary J-Hope in the Box on Weverse and Disney+. The film documents the 200 days leading up to the release of his debut solo album Jack in the Box as well as the K-pop idol’s history-making headlining set at Lollapalooza 2022.

Check out J-Hope repping the latest fashion-forward Louis Vuitton looks as house ambassador below.

