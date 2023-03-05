Fans Choose J-Hope & J. Cole’s ‘On the Street’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

J-Hope and J. Cole‘s collaboration “On the Street” has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (March 3) on Billboard, choosing the BTS member’s meaningful team-up with the rap star as their favorite new music release of the past week.

“On the Street” brought in 80% of the vote, beating out new music from Nicki Minaj (“Red Ruby Da Sleeze”), Morgan Wallen (One Thing at a Time), Kali Uchis (Red Moon in Venus), Marshmello and Manuel Turizo (“El Merengue”), and others.

The pair’s hip-hop collab follow J-Hope’s many accomplishments as a solo artist in 2022, including his bold Jack in the Box project and his prominent Lollapalooza set. The BTS member uses the new single to express his gratitude toward the fans who helped make it all happen. Cole effortlessly slides on the beat, charismatic and confident alongside the K-pop star as he speaks of his own unique come-up story.

“On the Street” is particularly meaningful to J-Hope. While BTS has long shared their admiration for the North Carolina-raised rapper –revealing in 2013 their reinterpreted take on J. Cole’s “Born Sinner” with “Born Singer,” which was only officially released last year on Proof — J-Hope has always shared how Cole is one of his ultimate favorite singers.

“On the Street” is J-Hope’s first new solo song since hopping on “Rush Hour” with Korean R&B singer “Crush.” J. Cole dropped a surprise song in mid-January with “Procrastination (Broke),” acting as a thank you to producer Bvtman and “every producer out there cooking up and sharing their work with the world.”

Trailing behind Hope and Cole’s track on the fan-voted poll was Minaj’s latest track “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” with nearly 12% of the vote. The new single follows her hit single “Super Freaky Girl,” which earned the Queen of Rap her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2022.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.