×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook Shoot Hoops With H.E.R. During Arcade Hangout

H.E.R. and Jungkook ended up tying during their basketball arcade game.

BTS
BTS at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3rd, 2022 in Las Vegas. Brian Friedman

The members of BTS have a brand-new bestie: H.E.R.

In videos posted to Instagram on Wednesday (June 1), members Jimin and Jungkook of the K-pop septet were seen having the time of their life with the R&B singer an arcade, where they hung out and tapped into their childish sides while playing games.

The video shows H.E.R. stepping up to the plate next to Jimin and Jungkook in front of a punching-bag game, which measures the force of one’s punch. Though she was nervous, H.E.R. ended up giving the game her best shot. The trio then moved over to the basketball game to see how many hoops they could shoot in rapid0-fire succession. Jungkook and Jimin had an equal pace, but H.E.R.’s tosses were slightly slower. In her Instagram Stories, the singer revealed that she and Jungkook tied for the same amount of baskets.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

BTS

H.E.R.

See latest videos, charts and news

Jimin and Jungkook’s laidback meetup with the R&B singer comes after BTS’ high-profile visit to the White House to speak with President Joe Biden in honor of AAPI Heritage Month. During the visit, Jimin said, “We were devastated by the recent surge of hate crimes including Asian American hate crimes, but to put a stop to this and support the cause, we’d like to take this opportunity to voice ourselves once again.”

Jungkook added, “We still feel surprised that music created by South Korean artists reaches so many people around the world, transcending languages and cultural barriers. we believe music is always an amazing and wonderful unifier of all things.”

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad