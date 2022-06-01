BTS’ Jimin & Jungkook Shoot Hoops With H.E.R. During Arcade Hangout

The members of BTS have a brand-new bestie: H.E.R.

In videos posted to Instagram on Wednesday (June 1), members Jimin and Jungkook of the K-pop septet were seen having the time of their life with the R&B singer an arcade, where they hung out and tapped into their childish sides while playing games.

The video shows H.E.R. stepping up to the plate next to Jimin and Jungkook in front of a punching-bag game, which measures the force of one’s punch. Though she was nervous, H.E.R. ended up giving the game her best shot. The trio then moved over to the basketball game to see how many hoops they could shoot in rapid0-fire succession. Jungkook and Jimin had an equal pace, but H.E.R.’s tosses were slightly slower. In her Instagram Stories, the singer revealed that she and Jungkook tied for the same amount of baskets.

