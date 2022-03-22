Attention, ARMY: There’s a BTS Game Inspired by Wordle That Tests Your Song Knowledge

There is now a Wordle-inspired game called BTS Heardle. Will you be smooth like butter and win it all? Or will you blow the whole thing like dynamite?

After John Wardle’s Wordle — a five-letter word guessing game known for being playable only once per day — went viral from players sharing their mysterious scores online, it inspired the creation of similar games left, right and center. There emerged themed versions of the game such as Taylordle, where the correct answer is always a word relating somehow to the Taylor Swift oeuvre, as well as different takes on the game like Nerdle, wherein players must figure out a hidden math equation.

A BTS version of the original Wordle format was launched by a popular fan account of the seven-piece K-Pop phenomenon, @BTSChartData, earlier this year. And as of Monday (March 21), the same account has released their newest take on the game: BTS Heardle.

BTS Heardle shows the lyrics to a different song from the boy band each day, and gives players seven chances to pick the correct title from a dropdown menu. If you don’t get it right on the first try based on the lyrics alone, a snippet of the song becomes available to play, with the clip getting longer with each incorrect guess. When the right answer is unveiled at the end, the game invites you to stream the song on Spotify and share your score to social media.

Members of the group’s ARMY fanbase have already begun sharing their love for the game as well as their scores — with many of them earning perfect marks — on Twitter, where “BTS Heardle” trended worldwide. “BTS WORDLE and HEARDLE has become my ultimate night routine,” wrote one fan.

“When you get the BTS Heardle answer, you get these notifs,” wrote another, noting the witty messages that appear after correct attempts. “BTSChartData is just so funny.”