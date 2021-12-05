BTS Will Take an ‘Extended Period of Rest’

BTS is taking a well-earned break.

The K-pop phenomenon will enjoy a hiatus at the completion of their scheduled upcoming events, which include the BTS Permission To Dance On Stage shows and the Jingle Ball Tour, reads a statement from the septet’s music company, Big Hit.

It’s a pause, but not the end of days, insist the Seoul-based business.

The members of BTS had scheduled a several-week break in late 2019, and returned with all-guns blazing. They’ll need another “extended period of rest” to enable the group to get “re-inspired and recharge with creative energy,” the statement reads.

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook pump the brakes when they’re at the front of the pack.

They’re the year’s top international artist, finishing 2021 with the top song on Apple Music and the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. chart, with “Dynamite.”

The single debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2020, and set a new record for the most weeks leading Billboard’s Digital Songs Sales Chart.

In recent months, “Dynamite” became the first BTS song to earn RIAA triple-platinum status, and they’re nominated for best pop duo/group performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

BTS has gone where no other K-pop act has gone before, snagging five No. 1s on the Billboard 200 chart and five leaders on the Hot 100.

Read the Big Hit statement below in full.

“Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists.

This period of rest will provide the members of BTS who have tirelessly committed themselves to their activities, a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy. It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the holiday season with their families. We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” it added.

BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a ‘new chapter’. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you.”