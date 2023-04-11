BTS Exhibition ‘PROOF’ Headed to Los Angeles for Band’s 10th Anniversary

BTS EXHIBITION: Proof is headed to the U.S.! On Tuesday (April 11), HYBE, BigHit Music and Live Nation shared the news that the traveling exhibit will be opening in Los Angeles this spring to commemorate the K-pop group’s 10th anniversary.

Proof will take over the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica in May, following its successful, sold-out stops in both Seoul and Busan, South Korea last fall. A release teases that the exhibition will offer ARMY “an immersive visual journey that explores the members’ past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience.” Attendees will also have access to exclusive, limited-edition BTS merch.

“The most beautiful moments in everyday life/ The faint sound of music reaching around the door/ A familiar face in a crowd of strangers/ A flash of memory in the quiet moments of the day/ Some moments in life are made more special for being unremarkable/ A reminder of all the times that will remain in the past, everlasting and unchanged,” reads the teaser on the exhibit’s official website.

ARMY can register now through next Monday (April 17) for a chance to purchase tickets, but only those who receive a unique access code will be able to get access before any remaining tickets go on sale to the general public.

When it comes to the members’ recent solo activities, Jimin released his debut solo album FACE last month, making history as a the first South Korean solo act to score a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with his single “Like Crazy.” Next, Suga will step back into his Agust D moniker to drop his own solo album D-DAY on April 21.

Check out the official announcement of BTS EXHIBITION: Proof heading to L.A. below.