BTS’ V Loves Ashley Park’s Take on ‘Dynamite’ From ‘Emily in Paris’

Looks like Emily in Paris got BTS‘ stamp of approval on its cover of “Dynamite.”

The love-fest started on Friday (Dec. 24) when Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen on the Netflix series, posted a clip of her performance on social media. In the clip, her character sings the No. 1 smash wearing a gender-bending costume inspired by Victor/Victoria.

“Le Dame Pipi ‘Dynamite’ cover for @emilyinparis!! Thank you THANK YOU for the outpouring of love for this scene in #emilyinparis…I’m still pinching myself that I got to sing my favorite #bts @bts.bighitofficial song as Mindy! But there’s no way I could take all the credit for this, so here’s my novellll of thanks to #btsarmy and the behind-the-scenes army who made this scene possible,” she wrote before adding a special thank you to the K-pop boy band.

Soon enough, both V and RM took notice of the cover of their hit — which topped the Billboard Hot 100 and spent a total of 32 weeks on the chart — with V sharing the post on his new personal Instagram account with a pair of black and white heart emojis. (RM also posted about Park’s performance on his Instagram Stories, which have since expired.)

Fun fact: While Park first rose to stardom playing Gretchen Weiners in the original Broadway cast of Mean Girls, she also has something of a K-pop inspired past, having originated the lead role of MwE in the Off-Broadway musical KPOP back in 2017.

In a recent red carpet interview with MTV, the Emily in Paris star revealed she specifically asked to incorporate K-pop into season two. “Since the show is on Netflix and is global, I asked the producers, ‘Can we please do a K-pop song?'” she said at the time. “Never in my wildest dreams as a BTS stan, BTS ARMY, did I think that they would get ‘Dynamite’ by BTS.”

Watch Park’s performance of “Dynamite” and check out V’s sweet post below.