BTS Had the Most Streamed Song on Apple Music In 2021

BTS’ “Dynamite” blew up on Apple Music in a big way this year.

The K-pop superstars had 2021’s most-played song around the world on Apple Music, with “Dynamite.”

The septet’s single comes in at No. 1 on the Top 100 Streamed Songs chart, published today as the streaming giant handed out honors at its third annual Apple Music Awards.

“Dynamite” was explosive, in many ways. The song debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in August 2020, for the boy band’s first leader on that chart. The single went on to detonate the record for the most weeks leading Billboard’s Digital Songs Sales Chart, and set a new mark for simultaneous weeks atop Billboard’s Global 200 charts.

Just last month, “Dynamite” became the first BTS song to earn RIAA triple-platinum status, and it’s the band’s equal highest-charting release in the U.K., with a No. 3 peak.

The Apple Music tally compiles the most-streamed songs around the globe on the platform from Oct. 16, 2020 to Oct. 15, 2021.

If 2020 was the period when “the world’s population was trapped in their homes,” reads a statement from Apple Music, “2021 was all about having one foot out the door.

It was also a year when subscribers were hunting for details behind Masked Wolf’s hit “Astronaut In The Ocean,” and the lyrics to sing along with Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.”

“Astronaut In The Ocean,” the Australian rapper’s breakout hit, was the Top Shazamed Song for the year, with 11.7 million users tagging the song with the audio-identifying app.

That’s well ahead of it nearest rivals, The Weeknd‘s “Save Your Tears” with 8.5 million Shazams; and Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” with 8.1 million.

The Australian hip-hop artist’s sleeper hit was released in 2019 via Teamwrk Records, and caught fire on TikTok in 2020. Earlier this year, the single was picked up by Elektra Records for the world (Teamwrk Records retains rights for Australia and New Zealand), and went Top 10 on both sides of the Atlantic and in Wolf’s homeland.

The artist (real name Harry Michael) and producer/songwriter Tyron Hapi were recently inducted into APRA AMCOS’s The 1,000,000,000 List, with the song accumulating more than one billion streams across streaming services.

Another Aussie act leads the tally of all-time Shazamed songs, Tones And I with “Dance Monkey.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd was named Apple Music global artist of the year, after the Canadian R&B artist’s 2020 album After Hours surpassed 1 million pre-adds, the most for an album by a male artist on the platform, and its hit single “Blinding Lights” peaked at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Daily Top 100: Global chart.

As previously reported, Olivia Rodrigo’s speeding breakthrough hit “drivers license” was a singalong standout, coming in at No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 Most-Read Lyrics.

The California teen phenom snagged Apple Music’s breakthrough artist of the year, album of the year (for Sour) and song of the year. “I did my first interview for ‘drivers license’ with Apple Music, and so much has happened since then,” Rodrigo comments. “It’s truly surreal. Thank you to Apple Music for these amazing awards.”

Rodrigo has a good chance of adding to her collection of trophies. She’s in the hunt for seven Grammy Awards awards, four of those in the Big Four categories.