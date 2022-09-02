Watch BTS Glimmer in the Moonlight for New ‘Dalmajung’ Merch Line

Korea is gearing up to celebrate its major harvest festival, Chuseok, on September 10, and BTS is joining in on the holiday fun with the return of their popular Dalmajung merch collection.

The group has been taking part in stunning concept photos and videos over the past week, in which each member is seen wearing hanbok, traditional Korean clothing for holidays and special occasions, as they spend a serene evening by the water under the moonlight. The moonlit gleam is the perfect visual representation to accompany Dalmajung, which represents “the moment you look at the full moon,” according to Koreaboo. “Dal” means moon in Korean, and “majung” means to meet.

So far, RM, Jin, J-Hope and Suga have had their concept videos unveiled on BangtanTV’s YouTube channel, beautifully capturing their Korean ancestry and tradition. Chuseok is sometimes referred to as “Korean Thanksgiving,” because it typically involves time spent enjoying food with family, friends and loved ones, according to the holiday’s information website. On the holiday, a full harvest moon appears in the sky and families give thanks to their ancestors for the harvest they get to enjoy.

BTS will be unveiling their new merch line on Tuesday (Sept. 6) at 11 a.m. KST/10 p.m. EST on Monday (Sept. 5), according to HYBE Merch’s Twitter account. The collection comes one year after BTS’ 2021 iteration of their Dalmajung merch line, which featured traditional styled clothing, pouches, jewelry and photocards.

Watch all the concept videos (so far) for this year’s Dalmajung line in celebration of Chuseok below.