Watch BTS Get Animated & Take the Stage in ‘Cookie Run: Kingdom’ Teaser

BTS‘ collaboration with Cookie Run: Kingdom is arriving in less than a month. Following Devsisters’ announcement of the collaboration on Wednesday, the game’s developers shared the first look at BTS’ appearance in the game with an official teaser on Thursday (Sept. 22).

The trailer shows several themed cookies picking up Cookie Run‘s version of a BTS light stick and gathering at an outdoor concert venue, where the cookie counterparts of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook — blacked out but holding their light sticks onstage — dance and perform for the audience for their in-game concert.

The K-pop group’s collaboration with the popular mobile game — titled “Braver Together” — will allow players of the game to explore BTS-themed maps and adventures that are central to each member of the K-pop group. The collaboration will arrive on Oct. 13.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Devsisters USA CEO Marie Suh shared the inspiration behind the collab. “The Cookie Run community is about celebrating diversity and supporting each other in choosing to be who you are,” she explained. “We knew how well our core values aligned with those of BTS, so welcoming BTS and ARMY into the Cookie Run Universe felt like a natural fit.”

“ARMY is a unique group of fans who sincerely love BTS because of the band’s authenticity, and messaging of self-love, social justice, and mental health awareness,” Jaechan Cho, a marketing team members at Devsisters USA, added. “Their music talks about self-love and inspires me to be proud of my identity. Also, even with BTS’ ‘idol’ status, they reinforce that everyone is an idol by just being themselves.”

See the new teaser for BTS x Cookie Run: Kingdom below.